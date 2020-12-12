Regional News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Family Health Medical School holds maiden congregation

Graduates from the Family Health Medical School

The Family Health Medical School, the premier private medical school in Ghana has held its maiden congregation ceremony with a call on the new doctors to take up training opportunities by going in for further studies to improve on their skills.



The courses would enhance their capacities and performance to improve health service delivery, Professor Ferdinand Ayeh-Kumi, PROVOST of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Ghana said during the congregation of 30 Medical Doctors at the facility.



He urged them to muster courage and confidence to become creative and entrepreneurial in order to become globally completive in their profession and undertakings.



Each year, the Family Health Medical School admits candidates at two entry levels; made up of undergraduate applicants, who are admitted at level 100 for a six-year MBChB programme and graduate applicants, admitted at level 300 for a four and half-year MBChB programme and this year’s graduate medical programme is the first and only one offered by a private medical school in West Africa.



Beginning with the first batch of 30 students, the school currently has 220 medical students undertaking various levels of their courses in the facility.



Out of the 30 graduates, 18 were females, while 12 were males, with all of them passing in their final examinations.



Professor Ayeh-Kumi urged the graduates to apply their skills to save lives within and outside the country with Godliness and selflessness.



Professor E.Y Kwawukume, Founder and President of Family Health University College said they provided student-centred learning strategies that promoted smart learning that matched their vision ‘to be the prime centre for the professional Medical Education and Training in the advancement of Human Health.”



“We have adopted an effective pedagogical strategy, which supports lively student discussions instead of the traditional didactic lectures. This is a collaborative approach to learning that helps students to apply their knowledge to solve complex problems, they encourage students to think deeply, ask questions, defend their assertions and determine the merits of other ideas.”



He said as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, their students undertook a community Health Screening Project at Teshie and parts of Labadi, met and interacted with chiefs and members of the communities.



Sharon Nana Yaa Gyasi-Dankyira was awarded the best graduating student in Child Health, Community Health, Professor Jonathan Hubert Addy’s prize for Medicine and Therapeutics, Best Graduating Student in Clinical Studies and the FHUC Founders’ prize for the Overall Best MBChB Graduating Student.



Maria Lirase Apio also received the Professor Timothy R.B Johnson’s Prize for Best Graduating Student in Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Best Graduating Student in Surgery, while Nana Kwasi Opoku Fosu received recognition for the composition of the school anthem.

