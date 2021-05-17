Families will starve if MPs salaries are slashed – Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: My News GH

A lawmaker for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has pleaded with fix the country organizers to strike out their calls for salaries of Members of Parliament(MPs) to be slashed.



According to him, Members of Parliament(MPs) are already living a very poor life because most of them depend solely on their salaries which are peanuts.



He says MPs with their meagre salaries take care of a number of families in their constituencies and therefore slashing their salaries will mean other families will also have to suffer the brunt.



“MPs are suffering. Immediately they take their salaries, people are in their offices to take the money. We should look at that aspect of their demands because it’s very sensitive. The most worrying one is the fact that the moment you are appointed Minister, you will wake up to meet people queued in front of your house.”



He blamed these beggars for the widespread corruption by public officials because their salaries are not enough to take care of all the people who depend on them.