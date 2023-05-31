Families of lynched ‘witches’ demand justice

General News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The families of two persons lynched on the accusation of witchcraft at Zakpalsi in the Northern Region have called for justice for the relative.



This was sighted in a graphiconline.com report dated May 31, 2023.



The incident, which took place on May 9, 2023, in the Mion District in the Northern Region, saw the untimely death of Imoro Safura, 40, a mother of seven, and Mba Cherefo.



According to the report, the families have appealed to the police to investigate and bring the culprits to book.



According to them, a prompt justice delivery on the case would give them some solace.



The spokesperson of the families of the deceased, Adam Fuseini, is reported to have said that though the deceased would not be brought back to life, arresting and prosecuting the culprits, who are members of the community, would bring some relief to the families.



On May 9, 2023, two persons were reportedly lynched at Zakpalsi, a farming community in the Mion District in the Northern Region, over witchcraft accusations.



The accusers claim the deceased was behind the illness of a woman in the community after her family consulted a soothsayer.



Safura, one of the accused, was accosted by angry youth in the neighbourhood at her home and sensing danger, she reportedly rushed to the chief's palace to seek protection but was reportedly overwhelmed and lynched in the process.



They alleged that, subsequently, the youth pursued Cherefo and killed him at his residence.



The spokesperson of the family, Fuseini, thus called on the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, who visited the families last Friday, May 26, 2023, to assist them in seeking justice for their relative.







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





NW/DO