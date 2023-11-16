Families now pay more for graves at cemeteries in Accra - Report

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

The cost of graves in Accra has seen a notable increase, with families paying higher prices for burial spaces, according to a report by asaaseradio.com.



The report highlights variations in pricing across the different cemeteries in the capital over the past five years.



At the Osu Cemetery in Accra, a worker named Sammy disclosed that the cost of a grave, inclusive of the service for digging, has risen significantly. In 2018, the price was GH¢830, but it surged to between GH¢2,500 and GH¢3,500 last year and now stands at GH¢4,900.



Responding to social media claims supported by a receipt indicating a GH¢14,000 payment for a grave, the cemetery official dismissed the allegations as false. He clarified that the standard cost is GH¢4,900, covering the site, digging, and other related services.



The Osu Cemetery worker emphasised the importance of a medical doctor providing the cause of death for obtaining a death certificate, a requirement for obtaining a burial permit. He stated that the entire process costs GH¢4,900.



The Awudome Cemetery, though having lower grave prices compared to Osu, also experienced an increase. Those opting not to erect a tombstone pay GH¢1,100, while those desiring a well-laid tomb contribute GH¢2,600.



Gethsemane Memorial Park in East Legon was also visited, where the administrator, Albert Eyeson, stated that the cost of a burial plot is GH¢47,000. Eyeson explained that this amount includes a 20-year lease, grave digging, and tombstone construction. The recent GH¢2,000 increase was attributed to the government's VAT increment.



For the government-run Madina Public Cemetery, caretaker Kofi Dampare revealed that the burial plot cost GH¢450, with additional fees for digging and customisation. The prices, he added, have seen a rise over the past two years, mainly due to inflation rates.



The report sheds light on the varying costs of graves in different cemeteries, prompting concerns and discussions about the affordability and accessibility of burial spaces in Accra.



