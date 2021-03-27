False prophets existed even in the days of Jesus – Kumchacha

General News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

General overseer of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei ‘Kumchacha’ has declared his support for the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong in his renewed quest to expose fake pastors in the country.



The MP in the past waged war on fake pastors in the country and ended up running a series of “exposés” in which he accused several prominent pastors in the country of being charlatans. He has since renewed his mission and has now promised to go all guns blazing in outing more of such pastors in the days to come.



Commenting on this in an interview on Oman Channel, Kumchacha stated that the presence of fake persons within the pastoral ministry predates the time of Jesus Christ.



He however stressed that whiles some pastors may be fraudulent in their dealings, there equally exist genuine men of God who are helping in propagating the kingdom business.



“The Bible says even Satan is able to pose as an angle. So, if his messengers are doing these things, it’s not surprising. There good and bad pastors, there are equally good evangelists and bad evangelists. Everything that is good in the world, there is the bad side of it.”



Speaking further, Prophet Kumchacha also lambasted some Pastors in the country who openly and covertly support the activities of fraudsters for condoning illegality.



“A white man works all his life to save money and scammers use just minutes to transfer it into their accounts, you as a pastor goes ahead to take a share. God will punish. As a pastor you don’t have to openly declare support for scammers. It is senseless, it even shows you are truly not from God. Because the Bible speaks against defrauding,” he stated.



