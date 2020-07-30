General News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

False beliefs cause of Kafaba lynching - Apostle Opoku Onyinah

Former Chairman of the Church Of Pentecost, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah

The immediate past Chairman of the Church Of Pentecost Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah has blamed the lynching of the 90-year-old woman in the Savanna region on false beliefs.



According to him, Some Ghanaians are increasingly becoming victims of the teachings of false prophets who misinterpret the bible.



The comments come in the wake of the killing of Madam Akua Denteh over claims accusations of witchcraft.



Speaking to Lantam Papanko on GHOne TV, the respected preacher said the false beliefs system is a major problem for society.



“When I saw it I said this is a sad day for Ghana, this is shameful, dark period. This happened because of the false belief system. They are thinking that the woman is the cause of their problem which is not true. And then they are believing what the traditional priestess is saying which also is evil.



“All those things are wrong, it is the false belief system. Why is it that not one person or two people could be bold enough to take this woman away from there?”.



Meanwhile, five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the old woman.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.