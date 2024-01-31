Fallout from Major Mahama ruling: Justice will catch up with you - Attorney General

General News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame, has revealed that the sentence of life imprisonment is to deter the public against mob justice.



Commenting on the verdict of the court relating to the gruesome murder of the late Major Mahama, the Attorney General revealed that, it is inappropriate for the public to take the law into their own hands.



The background of the story reveals that, Major Mahama met his untimely death at the hands of some irate mob at Denkyira Obuase in the Central region. The deceased was on official duty as detachment commander, on Monday 29, 2017.



Following the gruesome murder of the gallant soldier, some persons suspected to be behind the mob justice were picked up by the joint forces of the military and the Ghana police service. They were subsequently arraigned before court for prosecution.



After a seven (7) year trial, the court pronounced judgement on the accused persons on Monday, January 29, 2024. Twelve (12) persons out of the fourteen persons arraigned, were found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.



The verdict of the seven-member panel who adjudicated the murder case was a unanimous one.



Addressing the press after the court ruling, Godred Dame said, "Justice will catch with you and if you think you can resort to justice by yourself, you will be dealt with in accordance of law".



"I believe that these men who have been convicted and who are going to spend the rest of their lives in prison will indeed learn a lesson, and I’m sure the community in which they live will also learn a lesson.’’