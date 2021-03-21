Falling chop-box causes accident resulting in the death of eight persons in Sawla

Regional News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Last Thursday, March 18, 2020, a road accident claimed the lives of eight persons near Sawla, in the Bole-Bamboi Municipality of the Savannah Region.



According to a Daily Guide report sighted by GhanaWeb, the accident occurred as a result of a chop-box that had fallen on the path of one of the cars involved in the accident.



The Sawla Police have reportedly stated that on March 18, Mahama Sakara, a driver of a Benz Sprinter bus with registration number AS 3022-15 reported to the Police that he had been involved in an accident when he was travelling from Wa towards Kumasi.



The driver alleged that upon reaching the outskirts of Sawla, a Ssangyong Minibus overtook his vehicle and in the process, a chop box dropped from the bus, landing on the path of his moving vehicle.



Sakara reportedly said that his front tyres ran into the chop box which made the tyre explode, causing him to lose control of his steering wheel. The Sprinter then reportedly veered off the road and crashed into a nearby bush.



The accident claimed eight lives including 28-year-old Bashiru Mahama, the Sprinter Benz bus conductor.



Of the eight victims who died, six died on the spot of the accident while the remaining two died whilst on admission at a hospital.



The bodies of the deceased have been reportedly deposited at the Wa Regional Hospital mortuary while the injured are being treated at the same hospital.



The Sawla police is said to have commenced investigations into the accident.