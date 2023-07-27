Fall armyworms infestation hits three farming districts

Regional News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Farmers in three districts of the Upper East Region are facing significant losses as their farmlands are invaded by fall armyworms.



The rapid spread of these insects has left farmers struggling to contain the infestation and calling for support from relevant stakeholders to combat the menace.



Despite the farmers' efforts to control the spread of fall armyworms in their crops, the insects continue to multiply, causing great concern and frustration among the agricultural community.



One affected farmer lamented, "I don't know what to do anymore; I have tried to separate my crops, but the armyworms are still there. What can I do now?"



The infestation of fall armyworms is not a new challenge for farmers in the Upper East Region.



Since 2017, farmers and agriculture sector stakeholders have been searching for effective measures and chemicals to combat the spread of these pests. However, this farming season has witnessed a surge in fall armyworm infestations in three districts: Builsa South, Nabdam, and Kassena Nankana Municipal.



In response to the crisis, the Upper East Regional Director of Agriculture, Alhaji Zachariah Fuseini, has assured the affected districts and farmers of the department's readiness to assist them in their fight against the armyworms.



He announced that the office has received chemicals from the government to support farmers in combating the insects. Additionally, agricultural officers are actively educating farmers on how to use the chemicals to separate their farmlands effectively and eliminate the pests.



Mr Fuseini emphasised that the chemicals provided are free of charge, as the government has procured them to support Ghanaian farmers.



He sternly warned against any attempts by extension officers or others to sell the chemicals, stating that such actions would lead to arrest for violating the directives of the agric department.



The regional director assured farmers that the department is well-prepared to tackle the fall armyworm menace. He disclosed that comprehensive plans have been put in place, with adequate material chemicals and human resources ready to combat any detected armyworm outbreaks.



With the support and cooperation of relevant stakeholders, the Upper East Region aims to overcome the fall armyworm infestation, safeguarding agricultural livelihoods and food security in the affected districts.