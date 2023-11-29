‘Fake’ police officer who allegedly extorts money from drivers nabbed at Tetegu

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A man masquerading as a police officer and reportedly involved in extortion of drivers has been detained by some members of the public.



The self-proclaimed police officer was allegedly apprehended in the act of demanding money from drivers at Tetegu, along the Weija-Kasoa highway.



Seen in a video shared on X by Daily Graphic, the man was wearing a black shirt and trousers with side pockets, resembling the typical police uniform.



The individual also had what appeared to be an identification card around his neck.



Additionally, he was seen donning an overall reflector jacket with "Ghana Police" written on it.



At the time of his apprehension by residents, he was clad in his police attire, complete with a helmet, and was in possession of a motorbike along the stretch.



According to a background narrator, the accused individual had been operating along the Weija barrier, claiming to be a police officer and allegedly extorting money from drivers.



"He has been on the stretch of Weija barrier, and he has been saying he is a police officer," the narrator stated.



Despite the man's insistence that he was indeed an officer, when questioned about his station or place of service, he failed to provide a response.



