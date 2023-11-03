'Fake’ pastor busted for engaging in charlatan spiritualism

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A self-acclaimed man of God, in Abuakwa, a town in the Ashanti Region has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service after he and an accomplice were busted for duping people of huge sums of money.



According to a narration in a video on X (formerly Twitter), the pastor whose name was given as Stephen Appiah Kubi shared that has been running his church for 25 years.



Stephen Appiah Kubi is believed to have connived with a security man, his accomplice, to deceive his victims for money under the guise of possessing healing powers.



In the video, the pastor could be seen together with his accomplice and some police officers.



The narrator, who is believed to be a police officer, noted that the pastor who founded Everlasting Jesus Power Miracle Church, under the guise of healing, will put a stone on a fire and subsequently soak it in a cup of water for a sick person to drink.



He is able to get his victims after they are directed to his premises by his accomplice Medimafo Security.



GhanaWeb, however, cannot detail how the pastor and his accomplice were arrested.



Watch the video below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



WN/SARA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



