General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Fake news and misinformation pose a great threat to coronavirus fight - Dr Da Costa

Dr Da Costa Aboagye, Leader of Risk Communication for COVID-19 Taskforce

The Leader of Risk Communication for COVID-19 Taskforce, Dr Da Costa Aboagye has expressed disappointment in the continuous spread of misinformation and fake news as this poses a big threat to the coronavirus fight.



According to him, a continuous increase in fake news and misinformation about Ghana’s coronavirus fight will make the fight against the virus exceedingly difficult.



Speaking to Kingdom FM News, Dr Da Costa stressed that, the issue about fake news and misinformation has been a worldwide challenge that countries continue to fight against due to the negative impact they both have on the coronavirus fight.



He believes it is about time the media joined forces with the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health to inform the public about the continuous existence of the virus to enable people understand the need to protect themselves and observe the safety protocols.





