Fake gold dealer lynched at Kubi

Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

A fake gold dealer has been lynched at Kubi near Dunkwa, in Upper Denkyira East Municipal District of the Central Region.



The lifeless body of the deceased in his early twenties was found lying beside the Roman Catholic Church at Kubi.



According to the Amponyase Police, the deceased and one other went to Kubi to sell fake gold to a woman identified as ‘Oboro’ at GHc20,500.00.



The latter detected it to be fake. The deceased from there went to a different place to sell another fake gold, which was detected by the buyer, who raised an alarm and the youth of the town lynched him.



The body has since been transported and deposited at Obuasi Government Hospital Mortuary pending identification, preservation and autopsy