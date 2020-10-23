Crime & Punishment of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Fake Prophet, pregnant woman dupe many residents in Koforidua

Dozens of residents in Koforidua have fallen victim to this new wave of crime in the region

A gang of fraudsters operating under the guise of preaching the gospel on the streets has succeeded in duping many residents in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.



The modus operandi of the suspects led by a fake Prophet aged about 50 years and a Pregnant woman is that they obtain information about their victims, trail them, and under the guise of prophesying about them, escape with their monies and other valuables including mobile phones.



The latest incident occurred Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Adweso-Achika at about 7:00 am when a businesswoman lost her Gh¢12000 and mobile phone to the criminals.



She narrated on a Koforidua based Emak FM morning program hosted by Dj Mix that “this morning I went for health screening while returning around Achika area I met a man who asked for direction to the Latter Day Saint Church which I showed him, but he started telling me God has revealed to him that I have some problems and went ahead to give me Bible quotations and asked me to fast and pray with it”.



She added “then he went on to tell me, I have money in my bag that which I was surprised because it was true. He told me to go to the house to bring a Bible and salt so he performs some spiritual direction for me. Upon my return, he had crossed to the other side of the road with a pregnant woman standing by him."



“He was making the same revelation about the woman. He told us to buy pure water for the direction in which we complied. He told the Pregnant woman to hand over her bag to me so he walked around and pray for some minutes without turning back. When she returned, the fake Prophet told me to also give my bag to the pregnant woman so I also walk around and pray for 10 minutes but I should not turn back. To my surprise, when I turned back after the ten minutes, the two had absconded with my bag which contained about GH¢12,000, my store key, and mobile phone”. The distraught woman narrated.

