Fake National Security Officer in court for defrauding 64 victims

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

A driver known as Forson Awuah who posed as a National Security Officer has been arraigned in court for defrauding 64 people totaling GH¢340,440.00.



The accused who was arraigned before the Kaneshie District Court has been slapped with 17 counts of charges of defrauding by false pretence.



He pleaded not guilty to all the counts and was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢500,000.000 with two sureties two of whom must be public servants earning a monthly net salary of not less than GH¢2,000.00.



In addition to the bail conditions, the accused is to deposit his passport with the court and report to Police every Thursday.



The accused who is said to have acted with two others currently at large is to reappear on May 3, 2021, for Case Management Conference.



Brief facts



Presenting the brief facts of the case to the court, Inspector Richard Amoah who is the Prosecutor said, the accused person Forson Awuah is a driver and resident of Kpone in the Greater Accra Region.



According to the Prosecutor, between September 2020 and February 2021, the accused person and two others at large made representation to the complainant that they are National Security Operatives and therefore can assist them to be enlisted into Ghana Immigration Service through protocol means.



Chief Amoah told the court that, the accused and the two others who are at large collected monies totaling GH¢430,440.00 from 64 victims.



He said, on February 28, Forson Awuah was arrested and handed over to police for further investigation.



