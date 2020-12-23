Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: GNA

Fake Lawyer in Secessionists trial remanded

Denis Seyram Benson was representing some secessionists in court

Dennis Seyram Benson, who allegedly posed as lawyer for some alleged secessionists in some courts has been remanded into Police custody by the Kaneshie District Court.



Benson is facing six counts of defrauding by false pretenses and deceit of court by impersonation.



He is said to have acted as a lawyer before some judges and magistrates within the Accra metropolis.



The judges included Mrs. Rosemary Baah Torsu and Mr. Emmanuel M Essandoh both at the Circuit Court and Ms. Ama Adomako Kwakye of the District Court.



He pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Ms. Rosemond Doodua Agyiri.



The court said that due to the seriousness of the offence, it will remand the accused into police custody to reappear on January 4, next year.



Mr. Rexford Nii Nortey Lokko, who represented Benson prayed for bail saying, the accused resides at Aflao-Denu and he is single.



According to counsel, the accused would make himself available to the court when needed.



Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare opposed to the grant of bail as the accused would interfere with some of the witnesses when granted bail.



ASP Asare, therefore, prayed the court to remand accused so as to prevent him from interfering with some other names mentioned in the case.



Prosecution said preliminary investigations has revealed that Benson is a farmer and also a member of the secessionist group so-called Western Togoland Restoration Front (WRTF).



Prosecution said sometime in September this year, a group of the said WTRF were arrested and charged with various offences including treason felony.

He said as a result of the alleged secessionists’ arraignment, Benson was mostly seen fully robbed as defense attorney of the alleged secessionists in open court.



ASP Asare said the demeanour of Benson in and outside the courts attracted the suspicion of the Police who began to investigate whether or not Benson was a lawyer.



Prosecution the Police suspicion was confirmed later and on December 17, this year, Benson was arrested at the Kaneshie District Court in Accra when he appeared fully robbed as a lawyer.



Prosecution said Benson announced himself as counsel for the accused in the secessionist case.



Further investigations revealed that the accused reside at Aflao in the Volta region and mostly appeared in courts in Accra.



Benson further admitted that he was not a lawyer but a farmer.



Prosecution said investigations are ongoing.

