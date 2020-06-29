Crime & Punishment of Monday, 29 June 2020

Fake Jubilee House staff dupes people over GH¢2 billion

A young lady who claimed to be a staff of the Jubilee house, working with the state protocol has duped several people including some New Patriotic Party (NPP) big wigs in the North East Region of over GH¢2 billion on the pretext of securing them lucrative jobs and auctioned cars.



Mariam Tiyumba Bawah popularly known as Mimi who claimed to have strong links at the Presidency took the monies from one Saibu Sherifa an intermediary in the case and Director of Operations of the National Women’s Wing Maidens (an NPP women association) and absconded with the money.



Documents intercepted by Starr News revealed that over 50 people had paid various sums of money to the self-Styled ‘Jubilee house staff’ for various offers including auction cars, teaching, GRA, SSNIT and Audit service jobs.



While some of the victims paid directly into the accounts of Mimi, others paid to Miss Saibu Sherifa who is a resident of Gambaga for onward payment to the supposed Jubilee House staff.



In an interview with Starr News, Saibu Sherifa said she had met the lady at a workshop in Accra last year, 2019 who portrayed herself as a presidential staffer and pledged to help her (sherifa) secure jobs for her people in the North East Region.



Mimi after the workshop later called Sherifa asking for interested persons to occupy some vacancies for various amounts. Sherifa then announced to her people for those who are interested and can afford to show up.



Three people at the beginning showed up, but Mimi kept piling pressure for more people.



“After the three, she kept giving me pressure that they needed many people so I decided to call some friends and brothers in Gambaga who also paid and the money was forwarded to her”.



“I received a call from the current regional vice chairman of the party one morning about some number of people who were putting pressure on him to call me to add their names, I didn’t want to go that extreme, so I rejected his numerous calls” she added.



According to her, after receiving all the huge sums of money, she failed to honour her promise of securing the people the said jobs and the cars and has since gone into hiding.



She indicated that “Just last month, my sister saw her in Tamale and quickly reported her to the regional police station, they managed to arrest her the next day in a remote location. Unfortunately we got to the police station the next morning and the police said a call came from above and she has been released. We got to know later that it was the deputy Northern regional vice chairman (Sandey) who bailed her”.



Miss Sherifa said efforts were being made by her family to refund the money to all the victims while tracking the suspect for her to face the full rigors of the law.



She called on the leadership of the party to pay special attention to this issue and conduct thorough investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the entire incident.



All attempts to speak to the suspect on the matter has proved futile as she has since gone into hiding.



Police in the region have also confirmed that they are investigating the matter.



Below is a full statement from Saibu Sherifa;



Re: “This lady is one of those who are going to make our work difficult in the WALEWALE constituency”



My attention has been drawn to a statement currently circulating on WhatsApp platforms in which Mr Deen is accusing me of taken an amount of Ghc16000 from some individuals, including himself after deceiving them that I work with the vice president.



I wish to set the records straight as follows:



As a member of the national women’s wing, I met a lady by name, Mariam TIYUMBA in one of our workshops held in Accra in 2019.



We became very good friends after the program.



She introduced herself to me as a staff of the presidency working directly with state protocol.



I actually went to the jubilee house and the party headquarters with her on several occasions.



There was a day she called me that the state protocol gave her a slot to Hajj and within some few weeks she went.



Whiles at Mecca, she called me about some job opportunities at the party’s headquarters and state protocols.



She indicated to me that since 2017, they’ve been given out some selected jobs to party members but on condition that they pay some amount of money.



Knowing that she was a member of the women’s wing and the fact that I knew her house and her boyfriend who was then working/still working at the communications department of the jubilee house, I was convinced regrettably that she could do it.



The first thing I did was to consult my sisters and a brother who all expressed interest in it.



Indeed, my sister who was then working with Life insurance Company in Tamale had to resign because Mariam gave us just three weeks in which they will get appointment letters.



All three paid a specified amount of money.



After the three, she kept giving me pressure that they needed many people so I decided to called some friends and brothers in Gambaga who also paid and the money was forwarded to her.



I received a call from the current regional vice chairman of the party one morning about some number of people who were putting pressure on him to call me to add their names, I didn’t want go that extreme, so I rejected his numerous calls.



But he still persisted and one morning I called Mariam to find out if she could add them and she immediately accepted.



That was when Deen and the Walewale group came into the equation.

After the three weeks, Mariam gave me another two weeks that the state protocol was still compiling the names.



I followed Mariam for close to two months and there was a day she brought one ALEX guy that he was coordinating the process of the recruitment at the jubilee house.



I started another journey with ALEX and nothing came out of that.



I went to the jubilee house one day and reported this matter to a national security operative who also took it up to a police man in the house.



Their investigations revealed that the said Alex doesn’t exist in the house.

Since January this year, I have been moving from Accra to Tamale on this issue because sometimes Mariam will deceived me she is in Accra whiles in Tamale.



I threatened her one afternoon about this matter and within an hour, the current Northern regional organizer, Alhaji Rashid called me to plead on her behalf so that she organize the money for me.



Alhaji even promised that we meet the next day but never pick my calls when I phoned him.



Just last month, my sister saw her in Tamale and quickly reported her to the regional police station.



They managed to arrest her the next day in a remote location.

A day before her arrest, myself and the special aid to the national women’s organizer reported the case to the NIMA police station.



At the police station in Tamale, My sister wrote her statement with all documents and messages and she accepted taken the money from us, I had to move back to Tamale as I was the main complainant.



Unfortunately, we got to the police station the next morning and the police said a call came from above and she has been released.



We got to know later that it was the deputy Northern region vice-chairman (Sandey) who bailed her.



In conclusion, I wish to state the following:



1. I want to state in no uncertain terms that I have never stated anywhere that I am working with the vice president, a lot of people know me in the party, how can I assume such role as working with the veep when I am known??



2. I am a member of the national women’s wing and the entire membership of the wing knows about this issue.



3. My family has taken the decision to pay all those who were affected and its fact that we have started paying some of them because Mariam is being protected by our own party executives.



4. I want to call on the leadership of the party to a pay special attention to this issue through thorough investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the entire episode.



I want to use this opportunity to apologize to all well-wishers, the party, friends and my family for the unfortunate occurrence.



I have learned a big lesson and it should be a lesson for all.



I have attached her picture and some conversation for your perusal.



Thank you



Saibu Sherifa

Gambaga.

