Fake Currency saga: Ahmed Bandoh's lawyers vow to sue National Security official

General News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer of the Chief Executive Officer of Bahmed Travel and Tours, Prince Frederick Nii-AshieNeequaye has stated that they will file a legal suit at the appropriate time against the National Security operatives for incriminating him in the alleged fake currency syndicate menace.



Addressing the media, Lawyer Nii-Ashie-Neequaye stated that, his client Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh had nothing to do with the syndicate and hence the decision to file a suit against the National Security operatives.



“We are coming for them and we will hit them hard with a lawsuit for them to know that Alhaji Bahmed doesn’t joke with anyone,” he said.



Meanwhile, Alhaji Bahmed in a press conference earlier Tuesday, May 4, 2021, stated that he is not involved in the alleged fake currency syndicate as claimed by the National Security operatives on April 27.



H said he only went to the premises of the National Security Headquarters following a call he received from his friend Alhaji Mohammed who had been arrested.



“I only went to the national security headquarters following a call from Alhaji Mohammed who had been arrested. The lawyer of Alhaji Mohammed and I were prevented from seeing the officer in charge of operations, who I later got to know is colonel Aygemang, I have also not verbally assaulted anyone, let alone the leader of the national security operations as claimed,” he said.



He further stated that his lawyers are working assiduously and will take legal actions at the appropriate time.



“About the alleged fake currency case, I am monitoring the issue and its development closely and my lawyers will take legal actions at the appropriate time,” he added.





Background



The Chief Executive Officer of Bahmed Travel and Tours is suspected to be a member of the gang following his conduct after the arrest of the 13-member gang.



He is said to have allegedly stormed the office of the National Security and assaulted the officer who led the operation and threatened to deal with the officers and also ensure that the suspects are freed.



A statement from the National Security mentioned the suspects as follows: Yassei Alia, a 45-year-old Syrian resident in East Legon, and owner of Hardford Auto Service in Accra, together with Danjuma Zakaria, alias Alhaji Mohammed, 49, a resident of Tema West.



Other suspected accomplices arrested during the operation include Esther Omozeea, Emad Aldalhi, Kamal Mohammed, Abdulai Yakubu Osman, and Samuel Ababio.



The remaining are John Denyo, Desmond DelaliDumenu, Alike Happiness, Prosper Chukwu, Victor Israel, Padi Christian Holdbrook.



The suspects were rounded up in a warehouse within the premises of NacCharter Cargo and Freight Company, near KLM offices within the Kotoka International Airport, on Monday, April, 27 at around 17:30 hours.



Freshly printed $10,000 bundles of fake $100 notes concealed in two large metal trunks and a suitcase were retrieved from the warehouse.



Watch the video below



