Religion of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: GNA

Faith provokes God to act – Christians told

Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Dioceses of Tamale has told Christians to maintain an unwavering faith in God.

He indicated that faith provokes God to act in accordance with desires.

He said this during Church Service in Tamale, on the theme: “The promise of redemption”.

The Bishop said for God to act for redemption, He needed the faith of believers, adding “That is why in our prayers, we quote scripture, standing on God’s words to ask.”

Right Reverend Tong said God made a covenant with His people to redeem them but those to be redeemed must act in faith.

