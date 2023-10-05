Faith Aku Dzakpasu is Most Outstanding Teacher 2023

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

A teacher at the Greta D Shepherd 2 Basic School in the Ga Central District of the Greater Accra Region, Faith Aku Dzakpasu, has been adjudged the 2023 Most Outstanding Teacher.



She was announced winner of the prestigious prize at the 2023 Ghana Teacher Prize organised at the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) at Takoradi in the Western Region.



She goes home with a prize of a 3-bedroom house worth GH¢450,000.



She received her prize from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and in the presence of the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, among others.



The Ghana Teachers Prize aims to celebrate and honor teachers and education workers for their efforts in contributing to Ghana’s education sector.



The Prize is open to all professionally trained and licensed teachers currently working in the pre-tertiary education space (both public and private) and who have been teaching for not less than five (5) years.



The categories for this year’s Ghana Teacher Prize include:

1. Teaching (Pre-tertiary)

2. Teacher in Administration and Leadership (Pre-tertiary)

3. Non-Teaching (Pre-tertiary)

4. Best College Tutor (College of Education)



Applications for the Ghana Teacher Prize are judged based on a rigorous set of criteria to select teacher who have made outstanding contributions to the profession.



