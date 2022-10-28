Fairwork to launch 2nd report on working conditions of digital labour platforms in Ghana

Regional News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: Lamisi Dabire

Fairwork is to launch its second report on the working conditions of gig workers in Ghana on November 4, 2022. The Fairwork Ghana 2022 report evaluates the working conditions of 10 digital labour platforms against five global principles of Fairwork, including fair pay, fair conditions, fair contracts, fair management, and fair representation. Each platform operating in Ghana (including Uber, Bolt, Yango, The Black Ride, Swift-Wheels, inDriver, Feenix, Bolt Food, Jumia Food and Glovo) were scored against all five principles to assess whether they provide basic labour standards like minimum wage or protection against accidents.



The report collected data from May to October 2022 from digital platform workers and managers in Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi. The Fairwork Ghana project is supported by Invest for Jobs an initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. Invest for Jobs is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, among others.



Ghana has witnessed a rapid growth of the platform economy, and its associated employment opportunities for thousands of its citizens, in recent years. However, existing labour laws do not adequately protect these workers, who work mainly with ride-hailing and delivery apps. Following the release of the maiden report in 2021, The Fairwork Ghana report 2022, is set to identify if there have been any changes in the situation of platform workers in Ghana. The report is intended to continue the national conversation on how to improve their working conditions while harnessing the potential of these platforms to create decent jobs.



Fairwork is a global project based at the Oxford Internet Institute and the WZB Berlin Social Science Centre. Through a global network of researchers, Fairwork evaluates digital platforms' working conditions and ranks them based on five principles of fair work. Globally, Fairwork collaborates closely with workers, platforms, advocates, and policymakers to envision and build a fairer future of work. The Fairwork Ghana Project is hosted by the University of Ghana's Business School and implemented in collaboration with the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). The report will be launched at a media interaction on November 4, 2022, at the University of Ghana Business School.



Signed:

Prof. Richard Boateng

Project Lead - Fairwork Ghana Project



Dr. Joseph Budu

Country Manager - Fairwork Ghana Project