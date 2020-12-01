General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Fair Wages and Salaries Commission announces relocation of its offices

The Commission can now be located at Labone off the Ring Road East

Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has moved its offices from the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGAJ) at the Ministries.



The Commission can now be located at Labone off the Ring Road East.



This announcement was made in a statement issued by the Commission on November 30, 2020.



The statement signed by the FWSC’s Head of Public Affairs, therefore, directed that "all correspondence and official transactions" should be addressed to its new location, with digital address GL-O30-9159, in the erstwhile Divestiture Implementation Committee building, adjacent Shawbell Consulting.



The Commission further encouraged continuous collaboration with stakeholders in its operations.



Read full statement below:



RELOCATION OF FAIR WAGES AND SALARIES COMMISSION



The Management and Staff of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission IFWSC) wish to inform the Public and our cherished stakeholders that we have moved from our offices at the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGAJ) at the Ministries and are now relocated at Labone off the Ring Road East.



Our Digital Address is GL-O30-9159, in the erstwhile Divestiture Implementation Committee building, adjacent to Shawbell Consulting.



All correspondence and official transactions are therefore to be directed to the above-stated address.



As our mission statement dictates, we thrive "to become a world class reference center in pay administration, promoting fairness, equity and transparency in public services compensation and benefits".



This can only materialise through symbiotic collaborations with our respected stakeholders.



We thus welcome all to freely reach us at our new premises or via the following:



Signed:



E. Ankrah



Head of Public Affairs



For: Chief Executive

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.