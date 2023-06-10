Failure to prosecute directors of Akonta Mining for allegedly involving in galamsey is worrying – MCAG

General News of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Media Coalition Against Galamsey (MCAG) is not happy at the failure by authorities to prosecute the directors of Akonta Mining Limited.



The group is not happy that despite sending two petitions to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare in January 2023, nothing has been done about it.



They had asked the police to investigate the alleged illegal mining activities by Akonta Mining owned by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako.



A statement issued by the Coalition said they met with senior officials of the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) on Thursday, June 8, 2023, to discuss the progress of the investigation into Akonta Mining Limited’s mining activities in the Tano Nmira Forest Reserves.



According to them, it was informed that investigations were ongoing, but the group expressed disappointment that the directors of Akonta Mining Limited had not yet been prosecuted, despite the clear evidence of their alleged wrongdoing.



“It was made known during the meeting that investigations were ongoing into the activities of Akonta Mining Limited. The delegation from the MCAG was appreciative of the work being carried out by the CID. We, however, expressed our frustration at the seeming lack of action in the prosecution of the director(s) of Akonta Mining Ltd, in the face of clear evidence (including what we added to our petition and statement to the Police) of they having breached the Minerals & Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) and prayed that the needed urgency be applied for the speedy prosecution of the director(s) of Akonta Mining Ltd since there was ample evidence available for their prosecution,” the group added in a statement.



“There is and can be no conceivable justification for illegal mining to continue in Ghana,” said the MCAG in a statement.



“We urge all Ghanaians to join us in the fight to save our water bodies and preserve our environment for current and future generations.”