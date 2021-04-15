Failure to ban 'blood money men' from TV and radio stations can cause NPP in 2024

Regional News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

The Executive Director of Ahafo region-based online media firm, Cash Media, Francis Agyapong Nimpong stated on air that, it is high time the Ghana government cracked the whip on sorcerers who claim to have powers and appear on television and radio stations to deceive people across the length and breadth of Ghana.



"I will also appeal to the National Communications Authority, National Media Commission, and the likes to ensure the operations of these stations nationwide with a vigilant eye in other their regulations. It is time we call them to order because they are on the verge of destroying the youth in the country under the disguise of giving out free money."



"If the ruling NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo fails to ban those evil spiritualists, many Ghanaians will vote against the New Patriotic Party in 2024.



He expressed much worry on why people can sit on national television in Ghana and use tricky means to dupe people by saying when you send GH¢500, you will receive instant money of GH¢5,000.00. Francis Agyapong Nimpong, who is an author, political pundit, prolific, and screenwriter with so many articles to his credit fumed on why the Ministry of Communication, Information, National Media Commission, Security agencies, and all relevant government institutions are not taking any action on such unscrupulous act. He expressed worry about the NCA boss's comments on this matter.



He further advised the various media stations in the region and Ghana at large not to focus on money and give their airtime to such people.



When the morning show host, Oman Nana, De Boss Player asked him why he is advocating that, he answered that it leads a lot of people particularly, the youth into a whole lot of bad behaviours and become quick money-minded without focusing on legal job opportunities.