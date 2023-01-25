Failed policy - Students voice out on getfund Walhalla

Regional News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: Ebenezer Oboh

Most university students who are from the Assin South district of the central region of Ghana have raised issues of no hope in the Ghana Education Service Trust Fund, commonly known as GetFund scholarship. They see it as a failure policy in their context.



According to them, they wasted much time and energy on the registration for about two years ago but have received nothing and now they are asked to do re-registration.



A source and a student of the University of Ghana, who wants to remain anonymous, stated that even at a point where things were somehow good, they were not given anything and now that the government is forcefully taking people's investment that the they should waste their times and energies again?



"The days things were even good we did not received help, how possible in these times the government is laying hands on what people have invested?"





Another source and a graduate of UPSA, said, the issue of GetFund failed even at his time and it's as a result of conflict of interest by the Board of Trustees on the Assin South district GetFund platforms.



He added that, on several occasions they were asked to fill forms on this GetFund thing where they had wasted fruitful hours on but beard no fruit so the fellow students should be mindful of that and focus.



"We used times that we would have used to acquire something better on filling forms on this thing but brought nothing good. Live your lives as potential individuals."



Finally, he advised colleagues not to rely on that but work hard to accomplish their fees.