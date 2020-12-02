General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

Failed NDC desperately clutching at anything - Oppong Nkrumah

play videoInformation Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has asked Ghanaians not to fall for the pranks of the opposition National Democratic Congress following its promise to absorb full fees of tertiary students in the country.



A letter from NDC's National Chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said the party had accepted for incorporation in the People’s Manifesto, the recommendation of the Education Policy Group of the party.



The new policy dubbed “Fa ninyinaa” will therefore absorb the full fees of the students and will replace the kyemp3 policy.



However this has been described by some NPP communicators as a 'sham'.



Reacting to this on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kojo Oppong Nkrumah described this action as desperate.



"They have realized that their message is not going down well with Ghanaians and so few days to the election, they have brought this with the hope of countering ours . . . it shows that this is a failed group, a failed campaign now desperate; clutching at anything they believe can help them to convince the people; six days to the election you now have a new idea? It shows the desperation and the lack of commitment," he said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.