Failed NDC, NPP leadership has produced more street hawkers than professionals - CIPA

Communications Director of Coalition of Independent Political Aspirants, Festus Kwaw-Tumi has said we have more street hawkers in the country compared to builders and other professionals.



He said regardless of the huge natural resources we have been endowed with, the majority of the people are not reaching their full potentials.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he opined the inability of Ghanaians to reach their full potential is due to the greed of our political leaders that have been in power over the past 29 years.



Mr. Kwaw-Tumi said the leaders who have today and have had in the past only focus on themselves when in power while we have people who are partially educated or poorly educated.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong there are skilled Ghanaians both home and abroad who are willing to serve this nation but have been ignored.



He stressed "our people are more street hawkers than builders or welders or workers and that cannot continue. It cannot continue in this country”.



He said the Coalition has joined the race to make a difference and ensure that Ghanaians benefit from the resources we have.



Meanwhile, Mr. Kofi Koranteng an investment banker, mechanical engineer and entrepreneur, has emerged as the leader of the Independent Presidential Aspirants (IPAs) that included Messrs Marricke Kofi Gane, Carl Ebo Morgan, Samuel Ofori Ampofo and Onipayede Ossom Teye.



The vision and mission of CIPA has to create a global platform that supports a younger generation of political aspirants who do not subscribe to the current corruption mindset and club mentality of winner-takes-all politics.



The global base of independently minded supporters wish to break the monopoly of powers wielded by the NPP/NDC who cannot even declare their source of wealth as they illegally dish out monies and gifts to buy party delegates, and have corrupted our electoral system, broke down most government service functions, and made politics into a den of self-serving bureaucrats.

