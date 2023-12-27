Facts about Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian aiming to break Guinness World Record sing-a-thon

General News of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Over the past few days, there has been a notable shift in the narrative that "Ghanaians don't support their own." A considerable number of Ghanaians are actively rallying behind Afua Asantewaa as she strives to break the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.



The attempt which commenced on December 24 and is expected to continue till December 27, 2023, has since attracted many Ghanaians including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who graced the occasion on Christmas day.



A tall list of showbiz personalities including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther and OB Amponsah have all thronged the venue demonstrating their collective support for the event.



Social media is abuzz with attendees enthusiastically sharing videos of themselves enjoying Asantewaa’s performance. The commentaries are overwhelmingly positive, with people consistently applauding and encouraging her to forge ahead in her impressive endeavor.



According to the official report from Guinness World Records, the longest singing marathon by an individual was accomplished by Sunil Waghmare from India. This remarkable feat lasted for an impressive 105 hours and took place in Nagpur, India, from March 3 to March 7, 2012.



The record-breaking attempt commenced at 11:06 am on March 3, featuring a diverse selection of popular Indian songs. Notably, each song sung during the marathon was unique and not repeated within 4 hours. The event concluded on the evening of March 7, culminating in a celebratory sing-along with Mr. Waghmare and his supporters.



Afua Asantewaa, an entrepreneur, aims to sing for more than 117 hours to break Waghmare’s record.



Below are some facts about her as shared by her colleagues on social media.



1. She is a wife and mother of three who multitasks to achieve as though it is her hobby.



2. She attempted GMB twice and was a finalist in all attempts.



3. She is an Ex-Beauty Queen with the best project. (Miss Tourism)



4. She is the brain behind Ghana Outstanding Women Awards which is known for hosting influential people in the country.



5. She is the brain behind Africa Outstanding Women Awards which is known for hosting influential people in Africa on first attempt.



6. She is the brain behind MISS KIDI GHANA, Miss Kidi Africa which is the only consistent kids pageant in West Africa.



7. She is the brain behind Teen Queen Ghana.



8. She is the brain behind Pose for Africa reality show which has changed the narrative in Ghana’s modeling industry.



9. She is a master planner who can actually dedicate months on her feet to build and execute her own concepts and those of others.



10. She personally grooms talents behind closed doors.















