Fact-finding committee to investigate Kejetia market fire - Government

General News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

The government has confirmed that it will set up a committee to investigate the fire outbreak recorded at the Kejetia Market last Wednesday.



Minister-designate for Local Government and Rural Development Osei Bonsu Amoah made this known when he led a high-powered delegation to the market on Friday (17 March).



“The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development reserves the right to form a committee and they will depend on the fact-finding issues and recommendations as to how to prevent such a situation again”, Amoah stated.



The facility remains shut in the next 72 hours to make way for investigations and assessment. But Mr Amoah says the deadline could be extended indefinitely.



“The initial closure period is three days but depending on the advice of the consultants and the stakeholders, it could go beyond three days; it could be a week, it could be three weeks, or even more, and for our safety we will extend the period to let the committee do its work.”



He further intimated that the market will reopen as soon the committee finishes its work and all the necessary security measures are put in place.



Meanwhile, five civilians sustained various degrees of injury in the fire that broke out at the Kejetia Market on Wednesday, dailymailgh.com has learnt.



The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said in a situational report sighted by dailymailgh.com said two of the victims are in critical condition and are receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and the Manhyia Government Hospital.



The three others have been discharged, the report indicated.