Fact-Check: Did Muntaka allow his 6-year-old daughter to vote on his behalf?

Member of Parliament for the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has purportedly allowed his six-year-old daughter to thumbprint a ballot paper on his behalf when he went to cast his vote in the ongoing polls.



A video in the possession of 3news.com shows the MP and his daughter going through the electoral processes but there is little evidence to suggests that his daughter's thumb printed the ballot.



Our Ashanti Regional correspondent, William Evans Nkum who has been following the development joined Patrick Stephenson on Ballot 360 to fact-check the claims.



