General News of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: ghana.dubawa.org

Fact-Check: CAGD has not directed govt workers to update their electronic payslip with their photos

The CAGD department will be issuing a statement on the matter soon

A news report claims the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has directed government workers to update their payslip with their pictures.



The Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) says the directive is not from their office.



Full Text



A story making the rounds on some online portals and shared on some social media platforms claims the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has directed every government worker to update his or her electronic payslip with his or her photograph before the payment of August salaries.



“There is a directive from the Controller and Accountant General’s Department which required every government worker to update their electronic payslip with an image. It could be seen from your payslip that only your name and other particulars are captured. But no image of yours is there. The department in a bid to remove all ghost names from the payroll, bring changes every now and then. It is expected of every individual to have a photograph with a white background attached to his or her payslip and on time too. This should be done before payments for the month of August are made,” the report reads in part.



It further advised government workers to submit pictures of themselves to their ‘validators’ for onward submission to CAGD for verification.



Verification



However, checks at the CAGD indicate that the department has not issued any such advisory.



Speaking to Dubawa, Information Officer at CAGD, Okuorkor Quansah, said the message in circulation was fake and that the department had not issued any directive to that effect.



“It’s not coming from there (CAGD). We also saw the message, it’s fake news,” she noted.



According to CAGD, there are no other validators in charge of validating government workers aside from the heads of institutions, as has been the practice.



Madam Quansah added that the CAGD department will be issuing a statement on the matter soon.



Conclusion



We conclude that the claim that the Controller and Accountant General’s Department has directed all government workers to update their electronic payslip with an image is false.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.