General News of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Face of #TheNewForce billboard revealed

After weeks of speculations by several Ghanaians, the identity behind the #TheNewForce billboard has been revealed.

The striking image of a man with his face all masked up, which has been teasing people with its enigmatic message, #TheNewForce, now has a face to match its bold proclamation.

In a post on X, Dr. Sam Ankrah, who wants to stand for the presidency as an independent candidate in 2024, announced that he is the face behind the mysterious political billboard.

“Time has come to rally behind a youth movement that seeks to champion transparency & accountability. 'No Masked Promises' symbolizes the rejection of political facades & vows to bridge the gap between promises made & promises kept.Learn more about Dr Sam ANKRAH.#TheNewestForce,” the post said.

The billboard, strategically placed at vantage points across the country, became a symbol of anticipation and intrigue over the past few weeks.

This prompted a widespread speculation about who would be the face of #TheNewForce.

