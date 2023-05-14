Faana-Bortianor boat disaster: Mass burial held for nine school children

Regional News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

The families of nine school children who tragically lost their lives in a boat disaster last week have held a mass burial ceremony for the victims.



On May 10, 2023, some nine school children lost their lives after a boat carrying about twelve people across an estuary capsized at Faana-Bortianor, an island community in the Greater Accra Region.



According to a JoyNews report, the mass burial service was held on Sunday, May 14, 2023, with hundreds gathering to bid farewell to the deceased.



Present at the burial ceremony to commiserate with the families were Municipal Chief Executive for Ga South, Joseph Nyarni and Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Silvester Tetteh.



The tragic incident has left the community and families devastated.



Meanwhile, it has been reported that some three persons, including the boat owner, managed to swim to safety when the incident occurred while none of the twelve were reported to be wearing a life jacket.







