FULL VIDEO: I am grateful to Akufo-Addo for intervening in my case – Akuapem Poloo

General News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Alade Brown who is popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has extended her profound gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving a listening ear to petitions submitted to him for her release from jail.



Addressing the Press on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Accra, the single mother who has been granted bail following her 90-Day jail sentence over the publication of a nude photo of herself and her seven-year-old son revealed that she had regretted her actions.



Akuapem Poloo in her thank you speech acknowledged the support of the First Gentleman of the land Nana Akufo-Addo in her case.



“I wish to thank the Almighty God who has been gracious and merciful to me and importantly, I saw a big thank you to the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who upon receiving a lot of petition from well-meaning Ghanaian’s and friends both home and abroad to intervene in my situation gave a listening ear to my plight.



She further added: “I want to say a big thank you to the honourable Attorney General, Mr Godfred Dame for his great support and also for representing the government at large in taking this matter up as an exceptional case considering the situation of my 7-year-old-son.”



The actress called on her colleagues to desist from promoting nudity on their social media pages. She said, “we need to put a stop to it, it is not good.”



She again mentioned a host of actors, actresses, musicians, bloggers, and American singer, Cardi B who she termed as her “spirit twin” who championed the course for her release.



“I cannot forget to say thank you to all my lawyers who came to assist me in one way or the other since this matter started, particularly Mr Adrew Vortia and the rest of the legal team,” she said.



Watch the full press conference below:



