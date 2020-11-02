General News of Monday, 2 November 2020

FULL TEXT: The CHRAJ report that caused the sacking of Adjenim Boateng Adjei

Manasseh Azure Awuni and Adjenim Boateng Adjei

Adjenim Boateng Adjei, the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) was on Friday night dismissed by President Akufo-Addo following recommendations by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).



CHRAJ found Boateng Adjei guilty of conflict of interest after a probe into the performance of his duties at the PPA.



Manasseh Azure Awuni in an investigative report implicated the PPA boss in selling government contracts through a company that he Adjei owned and won the contract through single-sourcing and restrictive tendering to the highest bidder.



According to the report on page 185 of 188: "1. The Commission has determined that the Respondent is unfit to hold public office and is therefore disqualified from holding any public office for a period of five years.



Accordingly, it is hereby directed that no appointing authority of the State should engage or appoint the Respondent [Adjenim Boateng Adjei] into any public office, however, described for the said five (5) year period beginning from the date of this Decision.



2. Consequent upon the above determination His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, as the appointing authority of Respondent, should terminate the appointment of the Respondent as CEO of the PPA.’



The CHRAJ report stated that Adjei could not provide a satisfactory explanation for the "inordinately large volumes of cash passing through the Bank Accounts" and "far in excess of his known income".



"Besides the excessive nature of the volumes of cash, the pattern of the deposits and withdrawals also raised suspicions about the nature of the transactions. Accordingly, the Commission is referring the suspicious transactions in the Respondent’s Bank Accounts to the Economic and Organized Crimes Office (EOCO) for further investigation under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (749) as amended.’



Read the entire report below:









