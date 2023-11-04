FULL TEXT: See details of the MoU signed by NPP flagbearer aspirants

Politics of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The four aspirants vying for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on November 2 signed an agreement of good comradeship before, during and after the election which takes place today, November 4.



The decision for the quartet to sign the four-paged Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was reached following a meeting between the National Council of Elders and the aspirants.



A copy of the document sighted by GhanaWeb shows that it has six clauses of which four go to the heart of the process. The four being: Acceptance of primary election results, promotion of peace and cohesion, no resignation from the party and support for the winner.



The other two clauses are on enforcement mechanisms of the MoU and the timeline and duration - which starts when it was signed till announcement of winner of the election.



All four aspirants who were present at the meeting signed as did Chair of the elections committee, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye and his vice and secretary.



Addressing the press after the meeting, Justin Frimpong Koduah, the General Secretary of the NPP, explained that the aspirants have also committed to accepting the results of the primaries by prioritizing the interests of the party.



"We were able to get all the four aspirants to sign an undertaking, and in summary, they are to accept the primary results, and promote peace and cohesion. If they don’t win, they will not resign from the party and will support the winner of the primary," Koduah stated.



Additionally, the aspirants have agreed to "ensure and enforce mechanisms that have been established by the party and also work within the timelines and duration that have been established by the party from now until the results are declared, and to respect the decision of the delegates of our party."



Saturday, November 4’s presidential primaries is expected to be a closely watched event, with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia tipped by many as the front-runner in the race.



His main contender is Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, while former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh, are also in the race for the flagbearer position.







SARA







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.