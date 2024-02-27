FULL TEXT: President Akufo-Addo’s 2024 State of the Nation

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presented his 2024 State of Nations Address (SONA) in parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.



During his address, the president among other things took full responsibility for the current state of Ghana’s economy.



He also touched on the threat of terrorism to the country; citing the increase in terrorist activities in the West African sub-Region.



The president also touted the achievements of this government; saying that his 8 years of governance have been way better than that of the 8 years of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



President Akufo-Addo delivered the SONA in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which stipulates that the president shall, at the beginning of each session of parliament and before the dissolution of parliament, deliver a message on the State of the Nation to parliament.



Read the full address below:







BAI/DO



Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.