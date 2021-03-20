FULL TEXT: President Akufo-Addo replies CSOs over Domelevo's 'forced' retirement

General News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has issued a response to some concerns raised some Civil Society Organization over the sacking of Daniel Yao Domelevo as Auditor-General.



The President in the justification of his actions purports that Domelevo became an Auditor-General because John Dramani Mahama lost the 2016 election.



In the 21-page response signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, the Executive President to the president, Nana Akufo-Addo states that his government did not target or victimize Domelevo.



The President is adamant that the decision to fire Domelevo was within the law and is in the national interest.



He cites a number of instances where Domelevo erred on the side of the law and should have been punished.



President Akufo-Addo addressed specific issues relative his forced leave, the impasse with the Audit Service Board, the Kroll Associate surcharge and his decision to force him to retire.



President Akufo-Addo also has some words for the Civil Society Organizations.



Below is the statement



