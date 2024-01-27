FULL TEXT: Parliamentary committee report on Ashaiman military swoop

Politics of Saturday, 27 January 2024

The parliamentary committee tasked by speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin to investigate the military swoop at Ashiaman, a suburb of the Greater Accra region, has presented its final report.



In the report, the Defence and Interior committee has proposed among others; compensation for the residents of Ashaiman who were subjected to brutality by the military.



This unfortunate incident occurred on March 7, 2023, in the aftermath of a soldier's death in the area.



In the report which was released on Friday, January 26, 2024, the committee stated that, based on the presented evidence and the legal context surrounding the incident, “persons brutalised by the military in Ashaiman, who sustained various degrees of injury should be promptly and adequately compensated by the state.”



The committee strongly expressed complete disapproval of the use of excessive force against civilians, stating its “hate for any form of torturous handling of civilians by the military and other security agencies.”



Additionally, they recommended identifying and prosecuting military personnel involved in the Ashaiman operation.



They asked for the named military personnel to be prosecuted by the dictates of the standing orders of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



The committee also called on the leadership of the GAF to educate its personnel on the legal demands and consequences of brutalities, adding that the committee abhors any form of torturing of civilians.



