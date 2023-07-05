FULL TEXT: Parliament's committee report on anti-LGBTQI+ bill

General News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

The Parliament of Ghana is debating the report on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, which was brought to the plenary by the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of the House.



This proposed legislation aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities, prohibit the promotion or advocacy of such activities, and ensure the protection and support of children and individuals affected by LGBTQ+ issues.



The bill is basically made up of 25 clauses divided into seven sections namely: the Preliminary Provision, which spells out applications and interpretations of the bill; the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values section, which covers sex and family values in Ghana; and the LGBTTQQIAAP+ and Related Activities section, which looks at punishment for persons who engage in such activities.



The remaining sections are the LGBTTQQIAAP+ Propaganda, Advocacy, Support and Other Promotional Activities section, which covers issues affecting persons who promote LGBTQI activities; the Protection and Support for Children section, which spells out how children in Ghana would be protected from LGBTI activities; Protection and Support for Victims Accused and Other Persons sections, which indicate how LGBT victims would be supported; and the Miscellaneous Provisions section, which deals with regulations and consequential amendments to the bill.



