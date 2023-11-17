FULL TEXT: Ofori-Atta's presentation of 2024 Budget and Economic Policy Statement

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has delivered the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government before Parliament on November 15, 2023.



According to him, Ghana's economy has turned the corner and is on track towards overcoming its economic challenges.



The presentation of the 2024 budget is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and Section 21(3) of the PFM Act 2016 (of ACT 921) which requires the minister to provide the fiscal policy of the year contained in the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government.



This year's budget will be the first after Ghana signed on to the $3 billion loan facility for economic recovery after being saddled with high debt issues.



This year's budget is also the President's last budget in power. It is expected to address the country's high inflation rates and unstable exchange rates among other economic issues.







Read the Finance Minister's full statement below:



