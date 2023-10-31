FULL TEXT: OSP report on corruption-related offences involving Charles Adu Boahen

General News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has issued its investigative findings into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences involving a former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.



According to the OSP, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on November 14, 2022 requested a probe into the allegations leveled against Charles Adu Boahen contained in an investigative documentary titled ‘Galamsey Economy’ and produced by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The same day in 2022, President Akufo-Addo terminated the appointment of Charles Adu Boahen as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance after the exposé.



The exposé captured the Minister asking for an amount of $200,000 as an appearance fee to allow a potential businessman access to the Vice President [Mahamudu Bawumia] in a quest to situate a commercial bank in Ghana.



He said this after he was asked how a potential investor can meet the Vice President.



Charles Adu Boahen revealed to Tiger Eye that the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, needs "just US$200,000 token as an appearance fee" and some positions by an investor for the Vice President’s siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



This revelation was made in a meeting with Tiger Eye investigators, who in an undercover investigation, posed as businessmen, in a hotel room in the United Arab Emirates.



Almost a year on, the OSP has now provided a complete report into its investigative findings involving the former Minister of State.



See the full report below:







MA/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.