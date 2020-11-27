General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

FULL TEXT: Martin Amidu responds to Presidency's comments following his resignation

Martin Amidu was the Special Prosecutor

The Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has responded to comments by the presidency following the acceptance of his resignation.



Prior to his resignation, the Special Prosecutor in a corruption risk assessment, concluded that there were breaches of the Public Procurement Act and the Public Financial Management Act with regards to how the advisors of the gold royalty fund, Agyapa Royalties agreement were procured.



Martin Amidu disclosed that the process raised reasonable suspicion of bid-rigging and corruption.



He also claimed that the procurement of service providers for the transaction also gave rise to possible cronyism and nepotism, and could result in illicit financial activities and money laundering.



Read his full response below:

