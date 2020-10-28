General News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

FULL TEXT: Ken Ofori-Atta's last budget before 2020 elections

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

2021 EXPENDITURE IN ADVANCE OF APPROPRIATION

WEDNESDAY, 28TH OCTOBER, 2020

SUBMITTED BY

KEN OFORI-ATTA

MINISTER FOR FINANCE

ON THE AUTHORITY OF

HIS EXCELLENCY NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFO-ADDO,

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA



1. Right Honourable Speaker, in accordance with Article 180 of

the 1992 Constitution, and in line with Standing Order 145 of

this Honourable House, on the authority of His Excellency the

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I beg to move that

this Honourable House approves by resolution the withdrawal

of the sum of Twenty-Seven Billion, Four Hundred and ThirtyFour Million, One Hundred and Eighty Thousand, Five Hundred

and Twenty Ghana Cedis (GH¢27,434,180,520) from the

Consolidated Fund for the purpose of meeting expenditure

necessary to carry on the services of Government in respect of

the period expiring three months of the Financial Year or on

the coming into operation of the Appropriation Act in respect

of 2021 Financial Year.

2. Mr. Speaker, this is also in line with Section 23 of the Public

Financial Management Act (PFM), 2016 (Act 921). I humbly

request the Hansard Department to capture the full document.

3. Mr. Speaker, permit me to extend the gratitude of His

Excellency the President for the support and cooperation

received from this august House during his first term of office.

Together with the abundant and abiding grace of God, this

Session of Parliament has been most vital in transforming the

economy and providing for a better future for our “fellow

Ghanaians”.



4. Mr. Speaker, in 2017, when I had the privilege and blessing to

stand before you, I invoked “The miracle of the five (5) loaves

and two (2) fishes” to illustrate the predicament we found

ourselves. In using that miracle , I was declaring our faith and

hope in a God who can do much with little and in fact do

exceedingly above all we can ask or think and submitting that

we need not fear because the battle is the Lord’s.

5. Mr. Speaker, as it is evident to all not only have we turned the

economy around through hard work and innovative policies,

but we also have the courage to implement a GH¢100 billion

GhanaCARES (Obaatanpa) programme.. The diligent and

disciplined pursuit of the innovative policies have restored

macroeconomic stability, promoted inclusive growth and

transformed lives of millions of Ghanaians. Today, Mr. Speaker,

some 1.2 million Ghanaians are in Senior High School, almost

3 million of our children are in the school feeding programme.

We are exporting food through the Planting for food and jobs

programme and 1D1F is generating jobs all around. How far

indeed has the Lord brought us. This is the competence we

promised Ghanaians.

6. Mr. Speaker, it is trite knowledge that data speak for itself.

Permit me to use the data to separate facts from opinions, even

if these opinions emanate from persons, or may I say fathers,

who should know better. The success of our focused

macroeconomic stabilization and fiscal consolidation

programme is evidenced by:

i. growing the economy, at an average rate of 7.0%

between 2017 and 2019 as compared with 2.8%

between 2014 and 2016;

ii. reducing inflation from 15.4 percent at end-December

2016 to 7.9 percent by the end-December 2019; the

lowest since the 4th Republic in 1992;

iii. maintaining an average fiscal balance below a 5% of GDP

threshold between 2017 and 2019 as compared to an

average of 6.3% in 2014 and 2016;

iv. improving gross international reserves to reach US$8.6

billion or about 4 months of import cover by February,

2020 as compared to 3.5 months of import cover in 2016;

v. successfully exiting the IMF-ECF programme in April 2019

which had been completely derailed by 2016.

7. Mr. Speaker, leadership of any nation succeeds or fails on the

strength or weakness of how the economy is managed. A

leader who cannot run the economy is a leader who can never

be trusted to deliver. Leadership is about the economy and the

character of the leader. It is about knowing how to grasp the

problems, the expertise to find solutions, the courage to take

bold decisions, the conviction to stay the course, the

competence to get it fixed, the compassion to cushion the

impact on the people, and the vision to create new and

transforming opportunities for the people out of the situation.

I recall how in 2014, ‘according to a Bloomberg annual table’,

the cedi was the worst performing currency in the entire world,

only managing to perform better than the war-torn Ukraine’s

Hryvnia. Indeed, in dollar terms, the former President took an

economy that was 64 billion dollars in 2013 and shrunk it down

to 55 billion dollars in 2016. This means that after 4 years in

office, the Mahama administration managed to achieve an

unenviable record of reducing the Ghanaian Economy by

nearly 10 Billion USD. These, Mr. Speaker, are the facts.

8. Mr. Speaker, in 2001, Ghana had no choice but to swallow her

pride and to sign up to the HIPC initiative, a legacy left by the

outgoing NDC government. Thankfully, President J.A. Kufuor

got us to completion point in record time and came out of

HIPC. By 2014, barely 2 years in office, President Mahama’s

‘homegrown’ economic policy had failed and Ghana signed up

once again onto an IMF programme. The Akufo-Addo Govt

took Ghana out of the IMF Programme in record time.

Ironically, those who mismanage the economy for us to come

and fix it are the one’s wishing Ghana ill. My message to them

is this; there is no turning back. HIPC is behind us. Economic

mismanagement is behind us. The economy is stronger today

than it was 4 years ago, and will continue to grow stronger

and stronger with 4 more years to do more for the people of

Ghana, with God’s help.

9. Mr. Speaker we must be careful as a nation to reject those

who return from the Promised Land, with a bad report to

subvert the spirit of our people and to reject leaders who

would take us back to Egypt.

10.Mr. Speaker, in our quest to stabilize the economy, we have

also lowered the rate of debt accumulation, re-profiled our

debt, and, implemented a number of structural reforms in a

transparent manner for an efficient and effective management

of public debt.

11.Mr. Speaker, these significant macro-fiscal gains were

achieved in spite of having:

i. paid GH¢12 billion in excess energy capacity charges

which we inherited in 2017, and have kept the lights on;

ii. settled substantial part of the GH¢11 billion

outstanding arrears bequeathed to us;

iii. abolished 17 unproductive taxes to boost productivity of

the private sector;

iv. spent GH¢ 21.6 billion to clean-up a collapsing

financial sector and protected 4.6 million depositors

and 81,700 investors.

12.That is the competent governance, hard work and God’s hand

that has delivered us.

13. Mr. Speaker, for fair-minded observers, the above

economic indicators are clear evidence of the sharp and stark

difference between a competent Akufo-Addo-led Government

and others.

14.Mr. Speaker, these gains have not been at the expense of our

promise to improve the welfare of fellow Ghanaians. In fact,

the issue of welfare is very dear to President Akufo-Addo and

his government. For this reason, we invested in excess of

GH¢15.7 billion on key flagship programmes.

15. Mr. Speaker, these flagship programmes have created the

platform for real economic transformation; strengthening

human capital through enhancing access to health care,

education and skills development, modernizing agriculture and

industry, delivering infrastructure across the country –

including a revitalised railway sub-sector – and creating jobs.

We have remained faithful with our budgets; Asempa in 2017,

Edwuma in 2018, Mpuntuo in 2019 and the prescient Nkosuo

and Nkabom budget of Covid 19 2020.

16.Mr. Speaker, we have restored Nurses and Teachers Training

Allowances and implemented the Free SHS programme to

empower current and future generations, and to also ease the

financial burden on households. In addition to supporting

100,000 graduates through NABCO, we have lowered the net

tax burden of the Ghanaian. That is the care we promised

Ghanaians!

17. Mr. Speaker, achievements from the prudent macro-fiscal

policies and the resultant turnaround of the economy, amidst

unprecedented welfare-oriented interventions under the

flagship programmes have been fully tested by the outbreak of

the COVID-19 Pandemic since March, 2020.

18. Mr. Speaker, this pandemic continues to devastate countries,

disrupt productivity, threaten food security, multiply job losses,

and reduce incomes, particularly for the poorest, as well as

traumatic loss of lives. This year, the world is on course to

experiencing the deepest global economic contraction in the

post-war era, causing investments and trade to plunge.

19. Mr. Speaker, the Ghanaian economy has also faced the health

and economic consequences of this pandemic which threatens

lives and livelihoods. By God’s Grace, COVID-19 has so far not

been as deadly due to our President’s leadership, thus , our

preoccupation has been on addressing the socio-economic

dislocations occasioned by this pandemic. We have moved

swiftly to mitigate the threats to lives and livelihoods by:

i. Implementing the GH¢1,342million Covid-19 Emergency

Preparedness and Response Plan to protect lives;

ii. Operationalising the GH¢1.2 Billion Coronavirus

Alleviation Programme (CAP) to support businesses;

iii. Launching a GH¢2 billion Guarantee Scheme to enable

SMEs borrow at a more affordable rate;

iv. Supporting the GH¢3 billion credit and stimulus package

by commercial banks in Ghana to revitalize industries,

especially pharmaceutical, hospitality, services and

manufacturing sectors;

v. Offered strategic support in income increases and life

insurance in excess of GH¢ 320 million to incentivize

health workers and allied professionals;

vi. Supporting households and businesses with electricity and

water subsidies in excess of GH¢1.3 billion; and

vii. Funding the provision of cooked food to 1.83 million and

917,000 vulnerable persons within Accra & Kumasi

metropolis, respectively. This is the compassion Ghanaians

deserve, which we promised.

20. Mr. Speaker, Leadership is best tested in times of crisis.

Whether it is to do with the crisis of Dumsor, the crisis of

homegrown economic mismanagement or the imported crisis of a

global pandemic like the novel corona virus; it is when crises hit,

that the people see and feel who a real leader is and who is not.

Earlier in March, President Akufo-Addo told the nation ‘we know

how to bring the economy to back to life. What we do not know is

how to bring people back to life. We will therefore protect people’s

lives, then their livelihoods’. Mr. Speaker, those words were truly

profound and true to his character, the president has put his

leadership skills just where his mouth is. Government set out to

protect people’s lives, and then their livelihoods as well. The whole

world and more importantly, the vast majority of Ghanaians know

that the President and his team have managed the Covid 19 crisis

far better than most countries in the world. Indeed our efforts have

been adjudged as among the best three in the world.

20. Mr. Speaker, the robustness of our macro-economic

fundamentals and the efficacy of Government’s COVIDmitigation measures have been borne-out by recent indicators.

According to the Bank of Ghana’s surveys in August 2020,

consumer confidence is bouncing back strongly and is

currently above pre-COVID-19 lockdown levels. Business

confidence has also increased, although below pre-lockdown

levels. About 95 percent of businesses surveyed showed

strong optimism, reflecting the improving macroeconomic

conditions, stability in the exchange rate, lower input prices,

moderation in lending rates, and positive industry prospects.

Accordingly, the projected GDP growth rate 2020 reported in

July has been revised from 0.9 percent to 1.9 percent to reflect

these dynamics. As the Bank of Ghana stated ‘the green shoots

of rebound in economic activity’ are already with us. We must

be thankful to God for these encouraging developments.

21. This and other assessments provoke a degree of optimism and

reveals that the swift, bold, and effective measures

implemented by Government have been key in quickening the

pace of economic recovery. This is the competent leadership

we promised under President Akufo-Addo. Indeed, the

President’s decisive and compassionate leadership in these

challenging times have been internationally acknowledged and

has added to our reputation as the Black Star of Africa.

22. Mr. Speaker, our efforts to protect lives and preserve

livelihoods, coupled with the impact of the pandemic on

revenues and expenditures resulted in fiscal deficit of 11.4%

of GDP. As already indicated in the presentation to this august

House in July, we have a well-thought out Ghana Cares

Obaatanpa plan and strategy to return this economy to a more

sustainable fiscal path in the medium-term.

23. Mr. Speaker the 2020 Fiscal Framework which increased the

fiscal deficit from 4.7 percent of GDP to 11.4 percent in the

2020 Mid-Year Review. The fiscal operations of the economy

for the January to September, 2020 period show that, on

provisional basis both revenues and expenditures exceeded

their respective targets resulting in the fiscal deficit of 9.0

percent of GDP, against a programmed deficit of 8.9 percent

of GDP. More specifically, total revenues and grants for the

period which totalled GH¢36.7billion exceeded the target of

GH¢35.7 billion by GH¢972.7million or 2.7 percent. Total

expenditures, including arrears clearance, on the other hand,

amounted to GH¢71.3 billion against a target of GH¢70.0 billion

showing a deviation of GH¢1.3 billion or 1.8% from target. The

overall fiscal deficit resulting from the revenues and

expenditure performance for the period through September

2020 is GH¢34.6 billion or 9.0 percent of GDP against a target

GH¢34.3 billion or 8.9 percent of GDP. The corresponding

primary balance was a deficit of GH¢15.7 billion or 4.1 percent

of GDP against the target of GH¢15.4 billion or 4.0 percent of

GDP.

24. Mr. Speaker, this means that we can now approach the next

financial year with increased optimism, largely because we

already have a plan, and may I say, a track-record. We expect

growth to rebound strongly in 2021 at 5.7 percent as a result

of our implementation of the Transformation and Revitalization

phase of the Ghana CARES (Obaatanpa) Programme. In

addition, we have also scaled down the projected 2021 Fiscal

Deficit from 9.6 percent of GDP as reported in the Mid-Year

Review to 8.3 percent of GDP, reflecting the improved

revenues from the anticipated pick-up of economic activities

and a more rationalised public expenditure programme. With

this path, we expect a return to the fiscal responsibility

threshold of 5.0 percent of GDP fiscal deficit and a positive

primary balance earlier than the 2024 fiscal year previously

announced.

25. Mr. Speaker, I want to assure this House that we will recover,

we will revitalize, and we will transform the economy. We shall

pivot off the AFCFTA headquarters in Accra for Ghana to

become a dynamic regional hub. We have planted the seeds

for a fast-paced and more inclusive recovery. Recognizing the

role of capital and credit, we are certain that the cleaned-up

and revitalized financial sector will support our recovery efforts

and sustain growth.

26. Mr. Speaker, let me give you a glimpse of our new

strengthened financial ecosystem which will facilitate credit

and investment to the private sector. We have established the

Ghana Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural

Lending (GIRSAL) to facilitate lending to the Agricultural

sector, the Ghana Amalgamated Trust (GAT) to support

indigenous participation in the banking sector, the Ghana

Commodity Exchange (GCX) to modernize Agricultural

transactions and provide security for our farmers, the Ghana

Deposit Scheme (GDS) to protect depositors funds, the

National Housing and Mortgage Finance Scheme (NHMFS) to

provide mortages to our working class and middle class

citizens, the 2 billion cedi Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) to

support large businesses, and the CAPBUSS scheme run by

NBSSI to support MSME’s amongst others, in order to sustain

and complement these reforms. Mr. Speaker, we have also

established a National Development Bank which already has

commitments of over 500 million USD as a wholesale bank to

further support these financial institutions.

27. Mr. Speaker, in 2021, we will see significant investment in

infrastructure, especially affordable housing. These

interventions will create more jobs and enhance artisanal skills.

A few days ago, my colleague Hon. Atta Akyea and I joined HE

President Akufo-Addo to commission 204 new houses at Tema

Community 22. These houses were largely constructed and

supervised by local contractors and consultants under the

National Mortgage and Housing Fund Scheme (NMHFS). This

project was completed in nine-months, amidst COVID-19

pandemic, and created over 1,500 jobs. We will replicate this

housing model across the country and alongside the agenda

111 district hospitals programme.

28. Mr. Speaker, we expect that our digitalisation programme in

the public sector will improve efficiency and enhance the

delivery of service. Government introduced the Digital

Addressing System and the National ID programmes to ensure

that all Ghanaians and their dwellings, as well as business

locations, are uniquely identified. All these efforts have been

made to formalise the economy and improve its global

competitiveness.

29. Mr. Speaker, we took the necessary and bold steps to stabilise

the economy, ensure food security, protect businesses and

worker incomes, strengthen the health system, attract private

investments, and support Ghanaian businesses. We will

preserve the gains as we continue to protect lives and

livelihoods from the COVID-19 pandemic. The collective

successes we have achieved so far demonstrate our dedication

and commitment towards a transformed Ghana and its people,

beyond aid.

30. Mr. Speaker, as I indicated earlier, in March 2017, I stood here

and asked that this august House support this administration

turn around the economy with the paucity of resources that we

inherited as in the story of the five loaves and two fishes.

31. Mr. Speaker, I am in awe of what God has done in the last four

years. Not only have we accomplished the miraculous

economic turnaround, we have also gathered our 12 baskets

leftovers to begin the implementation of our GH¢100 billion

GhanaCARES (Obaatanpa) programme. Let me assure you

Mr. Speaker, that he who begun a good work with us will carry

it on to completion. Ghana is at a breakthrough moment-our

BAAL PERAZIN is upon us. But Mr. Speaker, we must as a

nation be prepared to work hard to burden share and to

sacrifice for the national good, and to desist from difficult

negotiations at such times of a global pandemic. I am confident

that the Lord will repay us for the years the locust has eaten

and pour out his spirit on all of us.

32. Mr. Speaker, I want to reassure the House that, despite the

set-backs from the pandemic, we are on-track to recover. We

have made adequate budgetary provision to ensure that the

elections are conducted in a safe and secure environment.

Government has also instituted various security measures to

ensure that we have peaceful elections and effectively contain

all threats.

33. Mr. Speaker, for the purposes of the 2021 Expenditure in

Advance of Appropriation, we have projected the 2021 first

quarter Total Revenue and Grants at GH¢13.3 billion while

total expenditure including the clearance of arrears is projected

at GH¢24.0 billion. This results in the projected fiscal deficit

of GH¢10.7 billion for the period.

34. Mr. Speaker, to support the 2021 budget and liability

management, we plan to source funding from the international

capital market. This will comprise the issuance of sovereign

bonds of US$3 billion with the option to increase it to US$5

billion should market conditions prove favourable. Out of the

amount to be raised, US$1.5 billion will be used to support the

2021 budget and US$3.5 billion for liability management.

35. Mr. Speaker, we will require an amount of GH¢27.4 billion to

carry on the services of government until the expiration of

three months from the beginning of the 2021 Financial Year.

The total amount is to cover Government operations, such as

Compensation of Employees, ex gratia awards, Interest and

Amortization payments, transfers to Statutory Funds, critical

programmes and Goods and Services, and Capex allocations of

MDAs.

36. Mr. Speaker, the programmes include work on the (Agenda

111) District and Regional Hospitals, which commenced in

2020 to ensure health facilities are available in all deprived

places. Currently 88 site plans have been submitted by the

district assemblies and contractors and consultants are being

procured. The rehabilitation of the Effia Nkunta and Accra

Psychiatric hospitals and the construction of the two Psychiatric

hospitals in Kumasi and Tamale will be fast-tracked. Funds

have also been provided to facilitate the reopening of schools

in the early part of 2021, if we continue to keep the spread of

new infections of the COVID-19 virus at its current low levels.

In furtherance of Government's TVET agenda, next year will

witness the start of the JOBS and SKILLS project to support

apprenticeships and competency based training curriculum

development in over 100 trade areas and entrepreneurship.

Also, we will see the beginning of construction of our flagship

State of the Art TVET centers (two per region), fully equipped

with modern training facilities in 33 trades/professions across

11 economic sectors

37. Mr. Speaker, the details of the expenditure are as follows:

# EXPENDITURE AMOUNT (GH¢)

1 Compensation of Employees 7,708,960,148

2 Use of Goods and Services 1,595,571,683

3 Interest Payments 7,002,221,941

4 Subsidies 259,087,194

5 Grants to Other Government Units 4,340,216,517

6 Social Benefits 41,271,000

7 Other Expenditure 813,610,025

8 Capital Expenditure 1,903,658,408

TOTAL EXPENDITURE 23,664,596,915

9 Arrears Clearance 350,000,000

10 Amortisation 3,419,583,605

APPROPRIATION 27,434,180,520

38. Mr. Speaker, this Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation

forms part of the projected Revenue and Expenditure

Estimates and Financing for 2021 attached as Appendices 1A1C. The breakdown of allocations to MDAs for January to March

2021 are also attached as Appendices 2A-2D.

39. Mr. Speaker, the Controller and Accountant-General will ensure

that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies operate strictly

within the levels set in the Expenditure in Advance of

Appropriation to be approved by this August House.

40. Mr. Speaker, the Ministry of Finance will submit a more detailed

2021 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government to

this august House by March 2021.

41. Mr. Speaker, we are confident that because of God’s guidance

and support, the President’s leadership, and our performance,

Ghanaians will return the NPP government to power for 4 more

for Nana to do even more and also to continue with our

economic revitalisation and transformation programme; to

improve the quality of life for the Ghanaians people who, at the

end of every decision, all program are the ones who matter

and who should reap the dividends from the transparent and

democratic governance that the NPP is offering. Specifically,

we will continue to implement measures that will result in

significant improvements in business regulations and their

implementation, digitisation to improve quality and

transparency of public service delivery, expanding access to

finance for Ghanaian businesses, skills training, and energy

sector reform when Ghanaians give us another mandate to

ensure that Ghana goes beyond aid.

42. Mr. Speaker, I feel truly blessed and have such gratitude to

God for the opportunity to have been here in these past four

years to work for President Akufo-Addo and to present the

President’s remarkable, destiny-changing, economic

regenerating, institutional renewing policies and programmes.

And I am thankful particularly for the help and support I have

received from this August House. Together with this

Parliament, the Ministry of Finance alone has passed more than

50 bills into law in the last four years. I, and all of the team at

the Ministry of Finance, humbly thank you, Mr. Speaker and

Honourable members.

43. Let me, Mr. Speaker, in the spirit of the Nkosuo and Nkabom

budget, leave us with psalm 133; ‘ How good and pleasant it

is when God’s people live together in Unity for then the hand

bestows His blessings ‘. We are a chosen people; we perceive

what He is doing and we must be obedient to His call and be

joyful and grateful for the battle remains the Lord’s.

44. Right Honourable Speaker, in conclusion, I humbly request this

august House by resolution to approve an amount of

GH¢27,434,180,520 (Twenty-Seven Billion, Four Hundred

and Thirty-Four Million, One Hundred and Eighty Thousand,

Five Hundred and Twenty Ghana Cedis) as Expenditure in

Advance of Appropriation to carry on the services of

government until the expiration of three months from the

beginning of the 2021 Financial Year. We also request approval

for the issuance of sovereign bonds of US$3 billion with the

option to increase it to US$5 billion should market conditions

prove favourable.

45. Mr. Speaker, I so move and accordingly, I present this paper

to the house.

