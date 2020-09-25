General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FULL TEXT: John Mahama’s full speech on irregularities in new voters register

John Dramani Mahama is NDC flagbearer for the 2020 polls

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is waging a campaign to correct what it says are widespread irregularities with the new voters register.



Flagbearer of the party in the upcoming elections on December 7, John Dramani Mahama, addressed the media on Thursday, September 24, 2020, on the matter and said among other things that as an interested party in the December elections the NDC is of the view that the irregularities point to alarming warning signs that the upcoming elections on December 7 will not be free and fair.



According to Mr Mahama, the worst affected constituency with regards to serious irregularities on the recently-compiled voters register is Binduri in the Upper East Region where at least 7,605 names have disappeared.



