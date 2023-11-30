You are here: HomeNews2023 11 30Article 1890335

General News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FULL TEXT: Everything the Special Prosecutor said on corruption, Cecilia Dapaah, ongoing cases

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kissi Agyebeng is the Special Prosecutor of Ghana play videoKissi Agyebeng is the Special Prosecutor of Ghana

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has provided a public update on his outfit's investigations into corruption and corruption-related matters.

Kissi Agyebeng, during the press briefing on November 29, complained about some setbacks his office has encountered in court with regards to cases of corruption.

The Special Prosecutor also announced new investigations that the Office of the Special Prosecutor is probing.



Read Kissi Agyebeng's full speech below:





Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, catch this eye-opening conversation Etsey Atisu had with Nana Prah Agyensaim VI about how he came to have the cleanest town in Ghana, on People & Places on GhanaWeb TV, below:



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.