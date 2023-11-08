FULL TEXT: CHRAJ report on Adom-Otchere's 2021 Xmas Tree decor at KIA

General News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has said it found no evidence of procurement breach in the allegations involving the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) with respect to the acquisition of Christmas decorations for the company in 2021.



A journalist, Sacut Amenga-Etego, petitioned the Commission on what he claimed was a misuse of public funds in the procurement of Christmas trees by Paul Adom-Otchere-led board.



He said Adom-Otchere had failed to invite at least three vendors to submit bids for the procurement of the Christmas trees.



He added that the total value of the decorations is above the threshold of requesting quotations from vendors and that the call for bids ought to have been advertised in newspapers, according to the Public Procurement Act, Act 663.



The journalist further argued that there was a breach of procurement when the cost of GH₵ 118,000.00, was divided, so it stayed within the GHC 100,000.00 threshold for price quotation.



Portions of the report critical of the board chair's conduct stated: “By directly involving himself in the procurement of the Christmas trees, Mr. Paul Adom-Otchere has abused the powers of his office and breached one of the cardinal principles of corporate governance, that of separation of the roles of the chairman of the board and the chief executive officer,” the petition read.



