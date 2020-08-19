General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

FULL TEXT: Bawumia’s presentation on govt’s infractural dev’t at town hall meeting

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, made a presentation to tout the government's infrastructural achievements in its first term in office.



The event was held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science in Accra and outlined major achievements under the current administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Before the 2016 election, the NPP conducted a comprehensive survey on the development of Ghana. The survey revealed profound challenges.



“Notable among them were the large infrastructure deficit, their constraint on our development, their uneven distribution across the country, and the wide disparity in urban and rural development. This study informed our 2016 manifesto in the area of infrastructure,” Dr Bawumia said.



He added: “In total, about 17,334 individual projects have been started since January 2017.”



