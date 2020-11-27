General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

FULL TEXT: Bawumia’s presentation at National Building Updates forum

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Thursday, November 26 delivered a presentation on Ghana’s economy as part of the Nation Building Updates.



The event was held at the Cedi Conference Centre of the Department of Economics, University of Ghana and it allowed the Vice President to outline achievements of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration in four years.



Among other things, the Vice President said job creation is among the NPP government’s successful feats.



“We have created jobs, especially for the youth,” he said, before revealing that the flagship 1D1F project has created nearly 19,000 direct jobs across the country.



“As a result of our industrialised transformation, nearly 19,000 direct jobs have been created by the 76 operating 1D1F firms and helping it to restart operation; Anglogold Ashanti, Obuasi mines have employed over 4, 000 people. We have revived companies like the Ghana Publishing Company as well as Ghana Post,” he touted.



The weekly Nation Building Updates provide government spokespersons or officials the opportunity to detail achievements under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration since taking the reins of power in 2016.



Read his full presentation below.





