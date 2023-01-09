FULL TEXT: Archbishop Agyinasare's address to NDC top officials, politicians

General News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Leaders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) completed the party’s religious thanksgiving service with a visit to one of the major charismatic churches in Accra.



Led by National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the newly-elected leaders joined the congregation at Perez Chapel International for worship on Sunday, January 8, 2023.



Asiedu Nketiah, in an address, recounted how 2020 was a busy year for the party having elected over 400,000 party officers in over 47,000 elections nationwide.



That the party suffered no casualties through the entire process and having asked God for guidance and protection, it was right to return to church to thank God for being faithful to the NDC.



Host and leader of the PCI, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare delivered a speech to welcome the NDC delegation after which he congratulated them and prayed for them.



Read below Archbishop Charles Agyinasare’s full speech:



I want to welcome the NDC for choosing to have its thanksgiving service in the Perez Dome. Being one of the two major political parties in this country, they could have chosen to have the service in a lot of places.



I want to congratulate them for their contribution to our democracy in this Fourth Republic. Another feather in your cap, is your party’s support for the Sexuality Bill in parliament. With one of its spokespersons being my own son and an elder in the person of Hon Elder Sam Nartey George.



Matthew 12:25 KJV “And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand:”



A. On Internal Contests and Unity



It is said that in Politics there are 3 sets of people you meet along the path



1. Those who openly and passionately support you



2. Those who are openly and passionately against you



3. Those who may mean well but neither defend nor attack you. They may even avoid being associated with you



Unless you have come to the end of your political journey, politicians must learn to cultivate the second group rather than antagonise them - that is those who are against you. That is the only way to reduce resistance into the future and build a bigger support base.



Internal elections may be tough and rough with uncharitable attacks and sometimes targeted lies, but the victor must be magnanimous and reach out because if internal unity is compromised, then the purpose of victory becomes empty and unproductive.



As elected leaders, you have a responsibility to embrace all, irrespective of their disposition towards your election. The mantle of leadership requires you to reach out and close ranks even with your competitors.



B. NDC as a public institution



Political parties are public institutions and the public, rightly, has an interest in what happens internally. Our public conduct and statements reflect the kind of government you are in waiting or would be when entrusted with power.



